Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $37,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $255.91 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $198.06 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.