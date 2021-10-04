Shell Asset Management Co. Has $733,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $89.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

