Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.08 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.18.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
