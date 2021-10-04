Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.08 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

