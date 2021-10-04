SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,542 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 56.4% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 220,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $228.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.37 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

