Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REPYY. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Repsol stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

