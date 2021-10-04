Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

