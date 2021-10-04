Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 65.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $21,388,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,595,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

