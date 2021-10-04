Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.28 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

