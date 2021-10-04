Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $19,519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

