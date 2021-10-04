Brokerages Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $826.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $12,525,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,447,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

