Analysts Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $86.40

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:GXO opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

