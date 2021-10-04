$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,655 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,593. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.