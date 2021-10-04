Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Target Price at $36.74

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get ABB alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ABB by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.