$0.37 EPS Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. ABB reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

