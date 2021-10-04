Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0003 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $495,362.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.