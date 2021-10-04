Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE HLF opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.