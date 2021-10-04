Ethverse (ETHV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $87,854.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Ethverse has a total market cap of $890,057.68 and $87,854.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00642811 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.44 or 0.00995129 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,978,810 coins and its circulating supply is 7,888,636 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

