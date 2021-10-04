Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 241.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.24 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.