SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1,103.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In other news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

