SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 110,969 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Momo by 8,790.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Momo by 270.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

MOMO opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.