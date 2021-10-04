Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $110.86 on Monday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOELY shares. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

