BK Technologies Co. (BKTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 18th

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.
BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.93 on Monday. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.
