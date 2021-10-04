The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 120.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The Progressive to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

The Progressive stock opened at $90.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

