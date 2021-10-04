Watsco, Inc. (WSO) to Issue Dividend of $1.95 on October 29th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $267.47 on Monday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

