Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales has an average rating of “Buy”.

THLLY opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Thales has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.