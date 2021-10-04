Independent Advisor Alliance Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novartis were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Novartis by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

