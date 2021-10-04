Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $256,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,293 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

