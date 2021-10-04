Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 106 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $291.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $204.97 and a 1 year high of $306.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.