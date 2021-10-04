Independent Advisor Alliance Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,551,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

