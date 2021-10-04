Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 311 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.12% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

MLPA opened at $35.75 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

