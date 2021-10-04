Nyerium Reaches Market Cap of $16,063.30 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $16,063.30 and approximately $17.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.76 or 1.00137821 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

