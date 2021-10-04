Pinkcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $2,563.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00360686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.87 or 0.00866978 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,520,824 coins and its circulating supply is 431,260,388 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

