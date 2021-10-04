Rigel Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00005734 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $11,466.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00064853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00140377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.37 or 1.00097111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.18 or 0.07005518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

