Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,501 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,417,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,882,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Copart by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $139.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,433,390. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

