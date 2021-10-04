Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

