Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $121.72 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

