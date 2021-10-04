ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:ADME opened at GBX 2.13 ($0.03) on Monday. ADM Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.
About ADM Energy
