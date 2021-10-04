ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:ADME opened at GBX 2.13 ($0.03) on Monday. ADM Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

