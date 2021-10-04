Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $325.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of W stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average of $299.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

