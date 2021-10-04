Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $297.20 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.