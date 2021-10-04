Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after buying an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,977,000 after buying an additional 2,450,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of CNQ opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.