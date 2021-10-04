Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after buying an additional 8,046,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after buying an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after buying an additional 7,216,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after buying an additional 4,158,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

