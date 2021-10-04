Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 64,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

