Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $347,692,000 after purchasing an additional 210,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $169.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

