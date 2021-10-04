Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $791,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

