Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.85. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

