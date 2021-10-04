Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $239.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.04 and a 200 day moving average of $231.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

