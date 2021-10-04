Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 135 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,969,187 shares of company stock valued at $261,561,491. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG opened at $144.69 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

