Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $190.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.66. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

