Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $163.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.04. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

