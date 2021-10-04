Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 115,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

C opened at $71.18 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.